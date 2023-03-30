Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,649. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.29%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

