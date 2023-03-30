Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €119.40 ($128.39) and last traded at €119.40 ($128.39). Approximately 16,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €120.70 ($129.78).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

