SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of SITIY stock remained flat at $21.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. SITC International has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.