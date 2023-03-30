SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
SITC International Stock Performance
Shares of SITIY stock remained flat at $21.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. SITC International has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $38.87.
About SITC International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITC International (SITIY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.