Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.25. 494,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

