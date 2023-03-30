Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.41. The company had a trading volume of 75,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.