Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $103,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,377,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.65. 53,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.