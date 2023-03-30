Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.02. 129,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

