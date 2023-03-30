Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 223,351 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 175,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $11.54 on Thursday, hitting $297.41. 159,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,589. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

