Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $8.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $524.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

