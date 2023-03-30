Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
