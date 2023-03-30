Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $16.78 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

