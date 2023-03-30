Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.43. 296,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

