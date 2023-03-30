Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Workday comprises 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.98. 278,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,232. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.67, a P/E/G ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $166.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

