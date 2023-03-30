Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 23.1%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) shares were down 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery, and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It also develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. The company was founded on November 18, 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

