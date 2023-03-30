Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.56 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.24). Approximately 1,580,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 969,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.02 ($0.23).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

