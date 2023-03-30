Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.86 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $208.86 million and $3.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,823.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00319630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00558082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00434752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,642,692,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

