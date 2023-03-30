Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Declines By 17.3%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

Yoshitsu stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Yoshitsu has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKLF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Further Reading

