Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Declines By 42.2%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of UOLGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

