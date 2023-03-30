Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expands By 46.7%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan L. Harrington bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,765.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,672. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

