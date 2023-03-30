Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Drops By 53.7%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 6.6 %

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 31,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

