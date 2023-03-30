Short Interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Grows By 28.1%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ThredUp Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 662,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $246.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.45.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
