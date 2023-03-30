Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Drops By 35.3%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of THTX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 59,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,175. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THTX. Jonestrading began coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

About Theratechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

