Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Drops By 35.3%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of THTX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 59,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,175. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on THTX. Jonestrading began coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.
