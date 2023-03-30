Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 264.0%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

NYSE GRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 11,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

