Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Expands By 131.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,177 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

