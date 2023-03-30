Short Interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Increases By 263.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the February 28th total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Symbotic stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 204,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $781,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

