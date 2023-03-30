Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 60.9%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of SPKKY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 28,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

