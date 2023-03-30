Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases By 788.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 289,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Santos Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Santos in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

