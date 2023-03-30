Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expands By 21.8%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. M28 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 19.4 %

About ProQR Therapeutics

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 3,172,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

