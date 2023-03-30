Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Expands By 39.4%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oculus VisionTech Price Performance

OVTZ remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,220. Oculus VisionTech has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

