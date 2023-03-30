Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Expands By 39.4%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oculus VisionTech Price Performance
OVTZ remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,220. Oculus VisionTech has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Oculus VisionTech
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.