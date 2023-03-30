Short Interest in Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Increases By 266.7%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCHY remained flat at $45.14 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.27. Nissan Chemical has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $46.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

