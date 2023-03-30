Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 215.6%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 120,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,069. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

