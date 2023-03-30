Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 215.6%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 120,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,069. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
