Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Increases By 100.0%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 13.4 %

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Featured Stories

