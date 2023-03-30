Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Declines By 60.5%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hywin Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYW remained flat at $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Hywin has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hywin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hywin by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hywin by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Hywin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

