Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Rises By 240.0%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,989,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $12,506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter valued at $7,387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at $8,187,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $5,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMC remained flat at $10.14 on Wednesday. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

