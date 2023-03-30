Short Interest in GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Decreases By 61.2%

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 316,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 0.0 %

JOB traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 46,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,556. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

