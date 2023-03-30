Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 62.1%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 613,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,341. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,254.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,996.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

