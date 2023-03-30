Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 62.1%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 613,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,341. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
