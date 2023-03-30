Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Expands By 112.6%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,325. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

