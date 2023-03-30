Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Expands By 112.6%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,325. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About First Pacific

