Short Interest in Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Decreases By 63.3%

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,400 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 6,281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,651,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enzolytics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,108. Enzolytics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for infectious disease treatments. The company’s all-human monoclonal antibodies target and neutralize human immunodeficiency virus, and are being employed to produce anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19.

