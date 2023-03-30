Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Increases By 27.2%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ELEMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,303. Elemental Altus Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
