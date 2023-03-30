Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expands By 49.4%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.16.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

