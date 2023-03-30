Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Increases By 325.0%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

