Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Declines By 30.0%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,056,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,353 shares of company stock worth $42,541. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.
