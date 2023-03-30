Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expands By 94.9%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BayCom Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,252. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.