Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Decreases By 20.0%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,837 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile comprises approximately 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

