Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Drops By 41.7%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,865,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 484.9% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Artemis Strategic Investment stock remained flat at $10.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 51,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,307. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

