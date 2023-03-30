Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Grows By 25.7%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Apyx Medical Stock Performance
Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 151,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,645. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 52.09%. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.
About Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
