Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Grows By 25.7%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 151,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,645. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 52.09%. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

