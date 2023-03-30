Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Decreases By 22.6%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ames National by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ames National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ames National by 152.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Stock Performance

ATLO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.54. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.