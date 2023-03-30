Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Grows By 125.2%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the February 28th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

ALTG opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 115.01%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

