Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 60.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Down 5.1 %
ACFN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
