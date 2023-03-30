Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 60.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

ACFN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

