Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

ETR:SAE traded up €1.78 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €75.68 ($81.38). 73,634 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($113.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.79.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

